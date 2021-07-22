Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,700 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Albemarle by 963.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after buying an additional 1,445,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after buying an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $137,969,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Albemarle by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after buying an additional 766,199 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB stock opened at $190.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.64.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

