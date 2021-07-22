Man Group plc Has $8.08 Million Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,596 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.18% of Workiva worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 379.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,956,313.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $2,402,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,043,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,500 shares of company stock worth $14,301,670. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WK stock opened at $127.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.44 and a 12-month high of $129.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.10.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

