Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at $1,859,000. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 3,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 33.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Abiomed by 1.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $322.85 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.25.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

