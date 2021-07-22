iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,505,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after purchasing an additional 920,170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,551,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,760,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.47. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.