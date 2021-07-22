IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after buying an additional 715,568 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,701,000 after buying an additional 648,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,684,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,137,000 after buying an additional 499,011 shares during the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.18. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

