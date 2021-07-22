Twinbeech Capital LP Cuts Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Twinbeech Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in JOYY were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 35.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 14.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YY opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $56.68 and a one year high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

