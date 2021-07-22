Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $726,000 Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,045 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $63,173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,380,000 after purchasing an additional 591,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Timken by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,362,000 after purchasing an additional 483,504 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The Timken stock opened at $77.82 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.74.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

