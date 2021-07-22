IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $884,000 in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,414,000 after buying an additional 581,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE M opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.