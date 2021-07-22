Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Roku by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after buying an additional 476,242 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Roku by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roku by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,548,000 after purchasing an additional 31,864 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.80.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $422.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.67. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.21 and a 1 year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Insiders have sold a total of 346,775 shares of company stock worth $131,243,151 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

