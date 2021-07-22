IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 510 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Norges Bank bought a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,303,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,518,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in VEREIT by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,425 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,533,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in VEREIT by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,981,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after purchasing an additional 794,665 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEREIT stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.33. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 59.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

