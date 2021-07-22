IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,089 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,578 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 924,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,790,000 after acquiring an additional 686,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $80.63 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $83.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

