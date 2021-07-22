Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,200 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mplx were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.70%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

