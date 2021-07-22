Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 598,152 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 598,152 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ferro were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $1,433,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ferro by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 460,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ferro by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,928,000 after buying an additional 367,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ferro by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Ferro by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Ferro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

