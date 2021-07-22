Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,044 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,962,905,000 after purchasing an additional 259,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,702,000 after purchasing an additional 185,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $783,249,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $246.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.86. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

