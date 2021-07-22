Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Dropbox reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBX. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $31.35.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $308,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,239 shares of company stock worth $4,713,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.