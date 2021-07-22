Parachute (PAR) Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Parachute has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $214,780.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051421 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000695 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 81.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 660,396,169 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

