California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,067 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in VMware were worth $22,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in VMware by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $8,529,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $400,466.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,550,304.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $940,450. 80.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $156.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.50.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

