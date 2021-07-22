Capital Analysts LLC Makes New Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,569. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRNS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.