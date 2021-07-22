FORA Capital LLC Sells 4,999 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $29,189,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth $7,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 379,436 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 309,949 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,068 shares of company stock worth $2,355,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

