Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 175,000 DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DHCAU opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

