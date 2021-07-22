Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $62.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.31.

