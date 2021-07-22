SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $34,134.00 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SYNNEX stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.07. 24 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.84. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,361,000 after acquiring an additional 271,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,194 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,300,000 after acquiring an additional 54,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after acquiring an additional 346,510 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. raised their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research raised their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

