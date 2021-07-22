Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 8,247 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 106.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amphenol by 119.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 70.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $943,471,000 after buying an additional 5,920,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $70.15 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

