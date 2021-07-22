Baader Bank Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €635.00 Price Target

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) received a €635.00 ($747.06) price target from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RAA. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €480.00 ($564.71) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €800.00 ($941.18) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €584.22 ($687.32).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €14.80 ($17.41) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €825.80 ($971.53). 6,608 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €755.80. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a one year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

