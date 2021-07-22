Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 72.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 537,882 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 310,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 64,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

HL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $239,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

