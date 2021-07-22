Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,421. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

