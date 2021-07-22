Holocene Advisors LP Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,476 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

NYSE CNK opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.37. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

CNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.