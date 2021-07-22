Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 73.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,672 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,979,000 after buying an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.33.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $182.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.59.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.