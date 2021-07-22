Reviewing Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) & OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -222.11% N/A -203.57% OBIC Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million 2.18 -$17.04 million N/A N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. $791.15 million 23.50 $357.21 million $4.00 52.25

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Recruiter.com Group and OBIC Co.,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OBIC Co.,Ltd. beats Recruiter.com Group on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as processing of printed materials. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

