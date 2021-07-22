LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,384 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $74,121,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $4,476,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,941 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 101.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $97.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.82.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

