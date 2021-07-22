Capital Impact Advisors LLC Trims Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,015 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $29,575,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after buying an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $12,365,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 32.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after buying an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 66.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 192,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $44.01 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.