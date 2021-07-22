Analysts Expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.15). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.41 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $7.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.13. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 609,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 65,412 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $4,546,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,932.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 440,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 430,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 165,206 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

