Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issued By KeyCorp

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $163.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after buying an additional 2,011,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,967,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,438,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after buying an additional 206,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,647,000 after buying an additional 153,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

