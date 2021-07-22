PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.400-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PPG Industries also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $159.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.83. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $105.94 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Societe Generale increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.75.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

