Brokerages Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) PT at $77.78

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Spire alerts:

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Spire by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Spire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

SR stock opened at $70.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.