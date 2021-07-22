Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $295.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.99.

Microsoft stock opened at $281.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $284.10. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

