Brokerages Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Target Price at $43.67

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

ITCI stock opened at $37.54 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.