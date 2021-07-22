Select Equity Group L.P. Invests $43.60 Million in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,602,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 133.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Markel by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in Markel by 65.0% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Markel by 374.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,545,756.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,231.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,268.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,209.63.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

