QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $483.80 million-$483.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.99 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$ EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cheuvreux downgraded QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $51.36 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

