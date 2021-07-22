Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $113.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.58% from the company’s previous close.

CMWAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Shares of CMWAY opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.12. The company has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.88. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.