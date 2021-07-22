Analysts Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). NextDecade posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $3.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.35. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NextDecade by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NextDecade by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NextDecade by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

