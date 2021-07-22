BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $115.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,963 shares of company stock worth $4,700,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,752,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $79.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.51. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $130.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

