Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $82.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $72.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.70. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -331.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

