Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.19. Orthofix Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after buying an additional 851,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,371,000 after purchasing an additional 172,290 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 171,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 126,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $38.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.59. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $745.04 million, a PE ratio of 113.15, a PEG ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

