G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $33.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIII opened at $30.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.20.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

