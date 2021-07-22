-$0.50 EPS Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Omeros reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, WBB Securities upped their price target on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 363.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omeros during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Omeros by 460.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Omeros stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. Omeros has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $25.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

