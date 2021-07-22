Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AstraZeneca in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

AZN opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 74.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 184.0% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.6% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

