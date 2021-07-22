Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
EAD stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $8.93.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
