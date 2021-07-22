OracleChain (OCT) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OracleChain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. OracleChain has a total market cap of $322,637.85 and $31,834.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00038875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00107167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00141375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,115.88 or 1.00025916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

