Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) Trading Down 0.2%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.98. 975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSNBU)

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.